UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day In Row During Japan Relay - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day in Row During Japan Relay - Reports

The Olympic torch fire went out during a relay in Japan on Friday, repeating scenario of the day before when the one-year delayed journey started in Fukushima Prefecture, local media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Olympic torch fire went out during a relay in Japan on Friday, repeating scenario of the day before when the one-year delayed journey started in Fukushima Prefecture, local media reported.

According to Japanese tv channel NHK, a torchbearer did not notice he was running with the fireless torch as the previous runner did not succeed in transferring the fire. Accompanying personnel discovered the problem just before approaching the next transfer point, stopped the relay and relighted the torch.

It is reported that there was a strong wind that hindered the personnel from relighting the torch.�

The fire also went out on Thursday � on the relay's first day.

The video of what happened provoked a broad reaction in social networks with some users seeing bad luck in such developments.

Japan decided to start the relay, which will last 121 days, in Fukushima Prefecture to symbolize the country's restoration after the 2011 earthquake. The torch is now passing through Iitate, a village damaged by the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

According to the traditions, the Olympic fire was lighted in Greece in March 2020, then transported to Japan for 2020 Summer Games. The relay was scheduled to start on March 26 of that year. However, two days before that, the International Olympic Committee announced postponing the games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Nuclear Fukushima Japan Greece March 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media TV From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

26 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Moscow Committed to Constructive Cooperation With ..

44 seconds ago

PBC condemns Sindh Law Minister over derogatory re ..

46 seconds ago

Hearing on LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adj ..

47 seconds ago

New Russian Cultural Center in Genoa to Enrich Exi ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.