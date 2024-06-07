Open Menu

Olympic Torch Lights Up France Ahead Of The Paris Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Olympic torch lights up France ahead of the Paris Games

If there was any doubt as to whether the French public would embrace the Olympics, the month of May gave a pretty clear indication, as over a million spectators turned out to watch the Olympic torch light up its path across the country

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) If there was any doubt as to whether the French public would embrace the Olympics, the month of May gave a pretty clear indication, as over a million spectators turned out to watch the Olympic torch light up its path across the country.

The torch, which has been crossing France for almost a month and is about to leave for the West Indies, has provided the perfect gentle launch for the Games which get underway in Paris with the opening ceremony along the Seine on July 26.

The images from Marseille in the south, where the torch arrived on board the Belem on May 8, to Mont Saint Michel in the north-west have been breathtaking and it has all passed off, thus far, without serious incident.

"There's no denying that Marseille launched the momentum," says Gregory Murac, head of the torch relay for the organising committee.

In addition to a crowd of 200,000, more than 5.9 million television viewers watched rapper Jul light up the cauldron, in an atmosphere worthy of a Marseille football match.

That in itself was a massive relief to the organisers, who then watched as the torch began its journey, the public turning out in huge numbers along the way.

Nearly 1.2 million people are estimated to have turned out to watch the relay, with many families on the roads in an atmosphere worthy of the Tour de France.

It has been accompanied every step of the way, however, by a procession of 200 police officers, and security remains a concern.

The torch has, as the authorities feared, attracted its share of protesters but they were largely muted during the first month.

Related Topics

Football Police France Belem Marseille Paris May July Olympics TV All From Share Million

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

4 minutes ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

4 minutes ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

4 minutes ago
 Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to pr ..

Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..

4 minutes ago
 Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurat ..

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH

17 minutes ago
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused he ..

2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

17 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12

17 minutes ago
 Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more childre ..

Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departme ..

Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments

17 minutes ago
 Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China ..

Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation

6 minutes ago
 BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slo ..

BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports