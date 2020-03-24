UrduPoint.com
Olympic Torch Relay In Japan To Be Held Without Torchbearers Due To Coronavirus - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Olympic Torch Relay in Japan to Be Held Without Torchbearers Due to Coronavirus - Reports

The Olympic torch will be carried by a car instead of torchbearers in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources, as officials and athletes call for the Summer Games to be postponed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Olympic torch will be carried by a car instead of torchbearers in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources, as officials and athletes call for the Summer Games to be postponed.

According to the news agency, the relay is set to be held without spectators, and is scheduled to start on Thursday in the Fukushima prefecture.

The head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said on Sunday that the organization would make a final decision on the Olympics within four weeks. However, there have been speculations that the event could be postponed as multiple national Olympic committees called on the organizers to put off the Games due to the ongoing pandemic.

So far, there are 1,140 confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan, while 42 people died from coronavirus-related complications.

