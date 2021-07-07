UrduPoint.com
Olympic Torch Relay Legs Scrapped In Tokyo: City Officials

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Olympic torch relay legs scrapped in Tokyo: city officials

Tokyo, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.

Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events across the capital beginning Friday, the Tokyo city government said.

