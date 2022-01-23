Olympic Villages of 2022 Beijing Games Start Working

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, while the official opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, the Beijing Organising Committee said.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

Designing, choosing locations and constructing the villages took about five years. China has made everything possible to give a warm welcome to athletes and official delegations from all over the world during the Olympics and Paralympics.

All villages are part of the so-called "closed circuit" organized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors of the villages will be prohibited to leave the circuit. At the same time, guests will be able to move between Olympic facilities on specialized buses. Moreover, a high-speed train will transport people between Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

The Olympic Games will take place during the Chinese New Year, so foreign guests will be given the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the country's most important holiday, on the occasion of which the Olympic villages will be decorated with traditional red lanterns and hieroglyphs "happiness" cut out of red paper.

