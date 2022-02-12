UrduPoint.com

'Olympics Are Everything' Says Injury-hit Downhill Ace Goggia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

'Olympics are everything' says injury-hit downhill ace Goggia

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Sofia Goggia's chances of defending her Olympic downhill title took a nose dive when she crashed heavily last month -- but she showed Saturday she has gone through the pain barrier to give herself a fighting chance.

The Italian sustained a serious knee injury, but she revealed after safely negotiating the first training run that she had eschewed long-term crutches in fear that she might lose more physical form in her race to be fit for the Beijing Games.

"With one day of crutches, you lose one week of training. I stopped crutches after three days -- usually it's 10 days," she said.

Rating herself as a five-and-a-half out of 10 physically, Goggia could not contain her joy as she came racing through to the finish area in cold, slightly foggy conditions.

She bent her knees, raising her poles to her goggles for a moment's introspection before dropping her guard to reveal a wide grin.

"I was just glad I could finish my downhill!" Goggia said.

"The tactic was to build the downhill. I just wanted to lean well on my ski boots, give energy to the skis. It was a nice run, I'm happy for my leg.

"It was not guaranteed to be here. It's already a success that I'm here, I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be so happy as I am today after my first downhill." Goggia sat out of Friday's super-G having struggled in warm-up runs for that race won by Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, but she warned that "downhill is another thing".

"For me, the Olympic Games are everything, the place that you want to be to achieve your childhood dream. There is no place I'd rather be than here. I don't care about my condition," she said.

"I will give all of what I have. I keep working, the strength is going to be back, hopefully in three days!" American Mikaela Shiffrin described Goggia as "probably the toughest person" she had ever met.

"It's important and really good to have her here and even starting the training runs, it looked like her reaction in the finish was 'oh my gosh maybe I can do this'.

"It's wonderful to see Sofia ski the run, get down... I hope she feels good with that." Turning to her own ambitions at a difficult Olympics for her, Shiffrin said finishing the super-G had been very satisfying after "not finishing the giant slalom and slalom took the pressure off".

"Performance-wise, expectation-wise, I ticked that box, not in a good way but I checked it nonetheless!" said the American, who is not 100 percent certain to race the downhill.

"Today it felt even better than I thought. Today gave me a little bit more positivity.

"We're going to have to see how things go as the days progress."Germany's Kira Weidle topped the first of three training sessions before Tuesday's downhill proper.

Related Topics

Sofia Beijing Nice Progress Switzerland Olympics All Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

10 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

10 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

10 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>