Olympics: Basketball Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:18 PM
Tokyo Olympics basketball results on Saturday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics basketball results on Saturday: Men Group A France 79 Iran 62 USA 119 Czech Republic 84 Group BItaly 80 Nigeria 71Australia 89 Germany 76
