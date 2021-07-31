UrduPoint.com

Olympics: Basketball Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:18 PM

Olympics: Basketball results

Tokyo Olympics basketball results on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics basketball results on Saturday: Men Group A France 79 Iran 62 USA 119 Czech Republic 84 Group BItaly 80 Nigeria 71Australia 89 Germany 76

