Olympics: Basketball Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM
Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Tuesday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Tuesday: Quarter-finals Slovenia 94 Germany 70 Spain 81 USA 95Italy 75 France 84Australia 97 Argentina 59
