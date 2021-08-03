UrduPoint.com

Olympics: Basketball Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Olympics: Basketball results

Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's basketball results on Tuesday: Quarter-finals Slovenia 94 Germany 70 Spain 81 USA 95Italy 75 France 84Australia 97 Argentina 59

