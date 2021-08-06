UrduPoint.com

Olympics: Basketball Results

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:34 PM

Olympics: Basketball results

Tokyo Olympics women's basketball results on Friday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics women's basketball results on Friday: Semi-finals USA 79 Serbia 59 Japan 87 France 71 -- USA play Japan in final on Sunday

