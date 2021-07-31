- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Olympics: Football Results
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:58 PM
Tokyo Olympics men's football results on Saturday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's football results on Saturday: Quarter-finals Spain 5 Ivory Coast 2 (aet) Japan 0 New Zealand 0 (Japan win 4-2 on penalties)Brazil 1 Egypt 0South Korea 3 Mexico 6
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Efforts underway to restore KKH for traffic
Azhar Qadir Memon appointed as Administrator of HMC
Farrukh ask Bilawal to submit evidence to ECP instead of foul cry over 'rigging' ..
Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 100th win in sight
Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaurants - Prime Minister
Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity
More Stories From Sports
-
Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 100th win in sight9 minutes ago
-
American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic12 minutes ago
-
Gatland says he 'did not take too much notice' of Erasmus video15 minutes ago
-
Record breaker Durant guides US to Olympics basketball knockouts21 minutes ago
-
Villa agree deal for Bailey as Grealish linked with Man City21 minutes ago
-
Bencic wins Olympic women's title as angry Djokovic misses medal44 minutes ago
-
Staging French football curtain raiser a 'win' for Israel, says organiser Sylvan Adams1 hour ago
-
Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Olympics teeters1 hour ago
-
Childhood friends win historic Olympic badminton gold for Taiwan1 hour ago
-
Injuries force changes as Windies put Pakistan into bat1 hour ago
-
Murad declares KPL as positive sign1 hour ago
-
Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for Hungarian Grand Prix1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.