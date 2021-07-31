UrduPoint.com

Olympics: Football Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:58 PM

Olympics: Football results

Tokyo Olympics men's football results on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics men's football results on Saturday: Quarter-finals Spain 5 Ivory Coast 2 (aet) Japan 0 New Zealand 0 (Japan win 4-2 on penalties)Brazil 1 Egypt 0South Korea 3 Mexico 6

Related Topics

Football Egypt Tokyo Ivory Coast Spain Brazil Japan Mexico Olympics New Zealand

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to restore KKH for traffic

Efforts underway to restore KKH for traffic

2 minutes ago
 Azhar Qadir Memon appointed as Administrator of HM ..

Azhar Qadir Memon appointed as Administrator of HMC

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh ask Bilawal to submit evidence to ECP inst ..

Farrukh ask Bilawal to submit evidence to ECP instead of foul cry over 'rigging' ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 1 ..

Hamilton defies boos to take Hungarian pole with 100th win in sight

9 minutes ago
 Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaura ..

Belgium Will Do Without Health Passes for Restaurants - Prime Minister

12 minutes ago
 Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

Rain turns weather pleasant, reduces humidity

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.