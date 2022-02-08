Olympics is 'crazy dream' for Mexican skater who trains in mall

Donovan Carrillo practises on an ice rink in a shopping mall and only got into figure skating in the first place to impress a girl

But on Tuesday he became the first Mexican to progress past the first round of the Olympic figure skating -- and had a lot of fun doing it.

A vivacious short programme performance to Santana's "Black Magic Woman" and "Shake It" -- complete with a cheeky hip thrust -- earned him a personal-best score and a place in the men's single free skate on Thursday in Beijing.

"I didn't want it to end," he said. "I wanted to keep skating and living the Olympic dream.

" In trying to show off to a girl as an eight-year-old boy, he found his calling.

Now 22, it is a "dream come true" to be at the Beijing Games.

"Many people told me during the beginning of my career that this was a crazy dream for a kid," he said. "They were always laughing or telling me it was impossible for a Mexican to qualify.

"I never wanted to think like that and I always tried to push harder."He credited his coach, with whom he shared a long hug before taking his starting position on Tuesday, with believing in him from a young age.