Olympics Opponents Protesting Outside Japan National Stadium Amid Games Closing Ceremony

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) People protesting against the holding of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games have gathered in Tokyo outside the Japan National Stadium that hosts the closing ceremony, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The demonstrators are holding placards that say "Cancel the Olympics!" and "The Olympics are killing the poor!" as well as are chanting "No more Olympics." Police officers are on duty nearby.

In the meantime, the parade of nations featuring athletes marching en mass with their nation's flags has kicked off in Tokyo to mark the end of the 32nd Summer Games.

The closing ceremony, just like the opening one, is held without a live audience over the coronavirus pandemic.