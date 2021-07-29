UrduPoint.com
Olympics Organizers Start Probe Against Chile Reporter After Russia Tennis Player Incident

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Olympics Organizers Start Probe Against Chile Reporter After Russia Tennis Player Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The organizing committee of the Olympic Games in Tokyo launched an investigation against a Chilean reporter who acted in a provocative manner against Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We received a response from the organizing committee to our inquiry regarding the incident in the mixed zone after Medvedev's match.

The organizing committee began its investigation," ROC said.

On Wednesday, Medvedev overpowered Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round match. After the match, a Chilean reporter made a claim about Russian athletes "cheating," when he was speaking to Medvedev, and asked the latter how he was feeling with this "stigma." Medvedev refused to answer the question and called on the International Tennis Federation to ban this reporter from being present at competitions.

