Olympics Organizing Committee Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Tokyo has logged 26 new COVID-19 cases related to the Olympic Games over the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said on Sunday.

Among those who tested positive were personnel, volunteers, contractors, as well as media representatives. No athletes got infected over the given period.

The update brings the total tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed at the Games since the beginning of July to 436, including 286 Japanese citizens and 150 foreigners.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, initially scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed for one year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The sporting event kicked off on July 23 and will end on August 8.

