UrduPoint.com

Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition

Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to guidelines published Monday by the International Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to guidelines published Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

"It is recommended that you leave China within 48 hours of your last competition, unless you choose to participate in the Closing Ceremony," the rules read.

The playbook was published less than two months before the 2022 Olympics begin in February. It provides guidance on how to hold the Games safely during the pandemic.

All participants will be required to take two COVID-19 tests before entering China and quarantine for 21 days if they are not fully vaccinated.

A special "closed-loop" system will be in place during athletes' entire stay to reduce unnecessary interactions and avoid their mixing with the general public.

All Beijing workforce entering the closed loop will be given a booster shot at least 14 days before starting their Games role if they are eligible according to Chinese immunization guidelines.

Related Topics

China Beijing February Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

14 minutes ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

29 minutes ago
 Mainland China Confirms 1st Case of Omicron Corona ..

Mainland China Confirms 1st Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Repots

2 minutes ago
 Football exports grew to US$50.148 million during ..

Football exports grew to US$50.148 million during July-Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

44 minutes ago
 Iran, US Should Stop Moving Away From JCPOA - Russ ..

Iran, US Should Stop Moving Away From JCPOA - Russian Envoy in Vienna

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.