Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition

Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to guidelines published Monday by the International Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to guidelines published Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

"It is recommended that you leave China within 48 hours of your last competition, unless you choose to participate in the Closing Ceremony," the rules read.

The playbook was published less than two months before the 2022 Olympics begin in February. It provides guidance on how to hold the Games safely during the pandemic.

All participants will be required to take two COVID-19 tests before entering China and quarantine for 21 days if they are not fully vaccinated.

A special "closed-loop" system will be in place during athletes' entire stay to reduce unnecessary interactions and avoid their mixing with the general public.

All Beijing workforce entering the closed loop will be given a booster shot at least 14 days before starting their Games role if they are eligible according to Chinese immunization guidelines.