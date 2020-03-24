UrduPoint.com
Olympics Postponement 'about Protecting Human Life': Bach

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:37 PM

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday was "about protecting human life".

Bach said the new dates for the first Games to be postponed during peacetime would be decided by an IOC panel overseeing the Games and the Tokyo organisers.

