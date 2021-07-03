UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympics Protest Rules Relaxed For Tokyo Games

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Olympics protest rules relaxed for Tokyo Games

Tokyo, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Athletes at Tokyo 2020 will be allowed to "express their views" before and after competing -- but not on the podium -- after Olympics chiefs relaxed some of the rules for protests at the event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released new guidelines Friday softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the Games.

It means athletes will now be allowed to take the knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.

But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.

Protests must not be "targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity", the sporting body said in a statement.

They also cannot be "disruptive" to other competitors, such as unfurling a flag as a team is being introduced.

"The new guidelines are a result of our extensive consultation with the global athletes' community," Kirsty Coventry, chair of the IOC's athletes commission, said in a statement.

"While the guidelines offer new opportunities for athletes to express themselves prior to the competition, they preserve the competitions on the Field of Play, the ceremonies, the victory ceremonies and the Olympic Village.

"This was the wish of a big majority of athletes in our global consultation."It follows calls to relax rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had already promised not to sanction American athletes for "respectful" demonstrations in support of racial and social justice at the Tokyo Games.

Related Topics

Protest Tokyo Coventry 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Post Media Event

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

8 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

8 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

8 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

8 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

8 hours ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.