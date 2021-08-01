- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Olympics: Tennis Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Tennis results from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday: Men's singles Final Alexander Zverev (GER) bt Karen Khachanov (ROC) 6-3, 6-1 Women's doublesFinalBarbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-1.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns Houthis' attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..
Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics & Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..
100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..
Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..
World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..
Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Germany's Zverev Beats Russia's Khachanov to Win Olympics Men's Singles Gold9 minutes ago
-
Britain's Worthington wins inaugural Olympics BMX freestyle gold19 minutes ago
-
Russian Boxer Andrey Zamkovoy Wins Olympic Bronze in Welterweight Category29 minutes ago
-
USADA's Effort to Cast Doubt on World Anti-Doping System Irrational - RUSADA Chief1 hour ago
-
No COVID Cases Reported Among Russian Athletes as of Middle of Tokyo Olympics - ROC Head2 hours ago
-
Heatwave hits Japan site of Olympic marathon4 hours ago
-
Thompson-Herah eyes Olympic 'double-double' in 200m4 hours ago
-
Australia revel in upsetting US in Olympic medley relay4 hours ago
-
Five memorable moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming4 hours ago
-
Olympic track cycling - five riders to watch4 hours ago
-
Russian Fencers Make It Into Final of Men's Foil Team Event at Tokyo Olympic Games4 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Eight People Lost Accreditation Due to Safety Rule Violations at Tokyo Games - Organizers5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.