Olympics will happen 'however coronavirus evolves': Tokyo 2020 chief

The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Tuesday, brushing aside doubts about the event

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Tuesday, brushing aside doubts about the event.

"We'll certainly go ahead however the coronavirus (pandemic) evolves," he told a meeting of Olympic organisers and members of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo.

"We must go beyond discussion about whether we will hold it or not. It's about how we will do it. Let's think about a new kind of Olympics on this occasion," he added.