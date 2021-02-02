UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympics Will Happen 'however Coronavirus Evolves': Tokyo 2020 Chief

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Olympics will happen 'however coronavirus evolves': Tokyo 2020 chief

The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Tuesday, brushing aside doubts about the event

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic-postponed Olympics will go ahead this summer "however the coronavirus evolves," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said Tuesday, brushing aside doubts about the event.

"We'll certainly go ahead however the coronavirus (pandemic) evolves," he told a meeting of Olympic organisers and members of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo.

"We must go beyond discussion about whether we will hold it or not. It's about how we will do it. Let's think about a new kind of Olympics on this occasion," he added.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

17 minutes ago

IRSA releases 63,900 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Mirwaiz among 500 most influentional Muslims

4 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir dispute settlement key to sustaina ..

4 minutes ago

VP FPCCI lauded KP govt for reducing ratio of unem ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Detention Body Asks Court to Replace Naval ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.