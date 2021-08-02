- Home
Olympics: Women's Football Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:43 PM
Tokyo Olympics women's football results on Monday
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics women's football results on Monday: Semi-finals In Kashima United States 0 Canada 1 (Fleming 74-pen) In YokohamaAustralia 0 Sweden 1 (Rolfo 46)
