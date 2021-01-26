UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympics Would Be 'extremely Difficult' For Unvaccinated Athletes: France

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:47 AM

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvaccinated athletes: France

Athletes who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 would face "extremely difficult" conditions at the Tokyo Games this summer, the president of the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) said on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Athletes who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 would face "extremely difficult" conditions at the Tokyo Games this summer, the president of the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) said on Monday.

Unvaccinated athletes who go to the Games in Japan face "quarantine of a fortnight" and "will have to undergo tests in the mornings and evenings," Denis Masseglia warned.

The issue of vaccination of athletes for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed last year because of the pandemic, is to be discussed Wednesday at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Committee.

The IOC officially encourages the vaccination of athletes but says it cannot impose it.

Masseglia said there was no choice. In a video press conference, he said that "holding the Games is at stake".

"We are not alone," he said. "For our Japanese friends to receive athletes and accredited people from all over the world requires some precautions.

" He said that the difficulties they would face could have "a dissuasive effect" for athletes who did not want to be vaccinated.

Masseglia said he spoke to IOC president Thomas Bach last week.

In France, nearly a million priority people have been vaccinated, but the pace of vaccination is extremely varied around the world. Some countries, including Japan, have not started yet.

The issue of vaccination of athletes also raises an ethical problem.

"It's out of the question that athletes should be given priority over other categories of population, but between now and the Games we can assume that it is possible to have them vaccinated without penalising other people," Masseglia said.

"I have taken a position in favour of vaccination, I hope that all French athletes will share this perspective," he added.

Related Topics

World France Tokyo Japan Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

19 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

2 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

2 minutes ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

2 minutes ago

4 more reported positive for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.