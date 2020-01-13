UrduPoint.com
Omaima Sohail’s Unbeaten 53 Leads PCB Dynamites To First Win

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:02 PM

PCB Dynamites, on the back of Omaima Sohail’s unbeaten half-century, secured their first win in the ongoing National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship as they defeated PCB Blasters by seven wickets at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) PCB Dynamites, on the back of Omaima Sohail’s unbeaten half-century, secured their first win in the ongoing National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship as they defeated PCB Blasters by seven wickets at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Omaima scored a superb 44-ball 53 not out which helped Dynamites to chase down the 147-run target with two balls spare. The right-handed batter smashed five fours and a six and was named player of the match.

After Dynamites lost openers Nahida Khan (19) and Sidra Amin (11), Omaima crafted a solid 57-run stand for the third wicket with Kainat Hafeez.

Kainat scored 39 runs from 28 balls and hit six fours, while Iram Javed, with 20 off 18, was the other notable run-getter in Dynamites’ successful pursuit.

Earlier, a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Javeria Khan and Javeria Rauf helped Blasters to 146 for six in 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Javeria Khan scored 43 runs from 39 balls, hitting six fours, while Javeria Rauf made 38 off 33 balls and cracked four fours.

Dynamites’ Sana Mir was the pick of the bowlers as she took two wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

Batting at six, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz scored an unbeaten 20 off 12, which was studded with three fours.

In the fifth match of the tournament, PCB Challengers will play PCB Blasters on Monday at the National Stadium. The two teams came face to face in the second match, which Blasters won by 12 runs.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 146-6, 2o overs (Javeria Khan 43, Javeria Rauf 38, Sidra Nawaz 20 not out; Sana Mir 2-19)

PCB Dynamites 150-3, 19.4 overs (Omaima Sohail 53 not out, Kainat Hafeez 39, Iram Javed 20 not out)

Result PCB Dynamites won by seven wickets

