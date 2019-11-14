Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

“Mohammad Yousuf is my role model and I am a huge fan of his batting technique and ability to score big runs,” says Omair-Bin-Yousuf

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) One of the members of the Bangladesh-bound Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad is talented top-order batsman Omair-Bin-Yousuf who has made a big impression in his short domestic and age-group cricket career so far.

Omair is representing Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament and started off the season with a scintillating 174. The 20-year-old has scored 402 runs in eight innings – which also include a half-century – at an impressive average of 57.43.

In 13 first-class games to date, Omair, who made his first-class debut last year, has scored 984 runs at an average of 46.85.

He cracked a century, scoring 135 runs from 205 balls, on his first-class debut for Karachi Whites against Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

That century is an inspiring memory for the youngster and he now aims to deliver for Pakistan in the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Omair-Bin-Yousaf said: “I am confident that we will deliver good results in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

“Mohammad Yousuf is my role model and I am a huge fan of his batting technique and ability to score big runs. I want to perform at the highest level - like he did.

“I am happy with my form in the current season and hope to carry forward the momentum in Bangladesh and play a leading role in our performance there.”

Omair started his cricketing journey by playing tape-ball cricket on weekends. He recieved full backing of his family as they allowed him to continue his studies while taking forward his cricket career.

Omair is currently pursuing a degree in accounting.

At the same time, he targets big accomplishments on the cricket field.

To date, Omair, has featured in seven limited-overs matches. The competitive nature of the ongoing domestic season has helped him in improving his game and the youngster has big ambitions for the future and he aspires to wear the coveted Pakistan cap in all three formats.

Pakistan Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (in alphabetical order):

1. Saud Shakeel (captain)

2. Rohail Nazir (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper)

3. Akif Javed

4. Amad Butt

5. Haider Ali

6. Hasan Mohsin

7. Imran Rafiq

8. Khushdil Shah

9. Mohammad Asad

10. Mohammad Hasnain

11. Mohammad Mohsin

12. Omair Bin Yousuf

13. Saif Badar

14. Sameen Gul

15. Umar Khan

Reserves:

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat and Muhammad Haris.

Team management:

Ijaz Ahmed (Manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Hafiz Mohammad Naeem Ul Rasul (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Muhammad Younas Butt (security manager)

Pakistan’s schedule:

14 November – v Afghanistan, Cox’s Bazar

16 November – v Sri Lanka, Cox’s Bazar

18 November – v Oman, Cox’s Bazar

20 November – Semi-final 1 (winner Group A v runner-up Group B), Mirpur

21 November - Semi-final 2 (winner Group B v runner-up Group A), Mirpur

23 November - Final, Mirpur