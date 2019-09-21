UrduPoint.com
Omair Bin Yousuf Unbeaten On 133

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Omair Bin Yousuf struck his career’s third century and was unbeaten on 133 as Sindh were 254 for two when the stumps were drawn on the first day’s play in his side’s four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2019) Omair Bin Yousuf struck his career’s third century and was unbeaten on 133 as Sindh were 254 for two when the stumps were drawn on the first day’s play in his side’s four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

Playing his first first-class match this season, Yousuf hit 15 fours and two sixes in the 253 balls he faced.

The 20-year-old opened the batting with Khurram Manzoor and the pair knitted a 130-run opening stand after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s captain Sahibzada Farhan chose to bowl without contesting the toss.

Yousuf was accompanied by his captain Asad Shafiq – who was not out on 68 from 133 balls, which included five fours and a six – when 90 overs were completed for the day. The pair, to date, has put up 120 runs for the third wicket.

Khurram and Saad Ali, who scored 40 and one respectively, were the two wickets to fall on Saturday. Both batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by all-rounder Adil Amin’s off-spin.

The second day’s play at the UBL Sports Complex will begin at 10am.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 254-2, 90 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 133 not out, Asad Shafiq 68 not out, Khurram Manzoor 40; Adil Amin 2-31)

