Omair scores unbeaten 250 as Shaheens declare on 521 against Zimbabwe A

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Omair Bin Yousuf returned unbeaten on 250 as Pakistan Shaheens declared their first innings on 521 for three in 115.3 overs against Zimbabwe A on the second day of the first four-day match at the Kwekwe sports Club in Kwekwe on Thursday.

At stumps, Zimbabwe A were 112 for four in 41 overs with captain Roy Kaia returning unbeaten on 12, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket Board.

Dion Myers, coming to bat at number three was the notable run-getter for his side, scoring 56 off 92 deliveries, which included eight fours and one six. He and opening batter Tanunurwa Makoni (21, 59b, 2x4s) knitted 64 runs for the second wicket. Both batters fell to left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz, who completed the day with figures of two for 32 in 11 overs.

Both Joylord Gumble (1,11b) and Wessly Madhevere (15, 26b, 2x4s) were run-out.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 352 for two, with Omair Bin Yousuf on 161 and Kamran Ghulam on five, Pakistan Shaheens lost right-handed Kamran (26, 70b, 4x4s) in the 88th over with 388 runs on the board.

After the departure of Kamran, vice-captain Hussain Talat joined Omair and the pair stitched an unbroken 133 runs for the fourth wicket. Over the course of the partnership, the 24-year-old Omair brought up his maiden first-class double-century.

His previous best first-class score of 174 was made playing for Sindh against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in September 2019 at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

When Imran Butt called the declaration in the 116th over of the innings, Omair was unbeaten on 250 off 342 balls, smashing 27 fours and one six. Talat returned undefeated on 51 off 90 deliveries, hitting six fours and a six.

Scores in brief:Pakistan Shaheens 521-3 d, 115.3 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 250 all out, Mohammad Huraira 178, Hussain Talat 51 not out)Zimbabwe A 112-4, 41 overs (Dion Myers 56; Mehran Mumtaz 2-32)