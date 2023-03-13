UrduPoint.com

Oman CG Terms Karachi Games As Great Opportunity For New Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Monday said the Karachi Games have provided a great opportunity for many new athletes, both male and female, to prove their abilities

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Monday said the Karachi Games have provided a great opportunity for many new athletes, both male and female, to prove their abilities.

He said the high performance that has been shown in various sports was commendable, especially the performance of women players in the game of softball has impressed a lot.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, Organizing Secretary of the event Saleem Tajik, President of Sindh Softball Association Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Sindh Softball Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, President Karachi Softball Muhammad Nasir and other personalities related to sports were also present.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said the presence of Consul General of Oman in the final ceremony was an honour for us. The Karachi Games have provided a sports platform to the youth of the city.

This series of events will continue with further improvements in the future to provide a healthy atmosphere for our youth to be inclined to positive activities.

Earlier, District Central beat District East by eleven runs in a one-sided final to lift the title of the Karachi Games Softball event.

The winning team scored 13 runs in the allotted three innings, Adina Hasan, and Muskan Shaukat scored 3 runs each while Disha Ramesh and Kainat and Manahil Afzal scored 2 runs each for District East.

Noor and Zoha scored 1 run each for the runners-up team.

In the third position match, District Keamari defeated District West by 11 runs against 4 and won the bronze medal.

From Kemari, Sabin and Farasha scored 3 runs each while Ayesha and Kashf scored 2 runs each.

The Consul General of Oman Engineer Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman distributed trophies, medals and shields among the players.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sports Oman Male Nasir Women Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

2 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

15 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Ma ..

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Marble Sculptures to Greece

4 minutes ago
 PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

4 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.