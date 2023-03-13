Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Monday said the Karachi Games have provided a great opportunity for many new athletes, both male and female, to prove their abilities

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Monday said the Karachi Games have provided a great opportunity for many new athletes, both male and female, to prove their abilities.

He said the high performance that has been shown in various sports was commendable, especially the performance of women players in the game of softball has impressed a lot.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, Organizing Secretary of the event Saleem Tajik, President of Sindh Softball Association Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Sindh Softball Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, President Karachi Softball Muhammad Nasir and other personalities related to sports were also present.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said the presence of Consul General of Oman in the final ceremony was an honour for us. The Karachi Games have provided a sports platform to the youth of the city.

This series of events will continue with further improvements in the future to provide a healthy atmosphere for our youth to be inclined to positive activities.

Earlier, District Central beat District East by eleven runs in a one-sided final to lift the title of the Karachi Games Softball event.

The winning team scored 13 runs in the allotted three innings, Adina Hasan, and Muskan Shaukat scored 3 runs each while Disha Ramesh and Kainat and Manahil Afzal scored 2 runs each for District East.

Noor and Zoha scored 1 run each for the runners-up team.

In the third position match, District Keamari defeated District West by 11 runs against 4 and won the bronze medal.

From Kemari, Sabin and Farasha scored 3 runs each while Ayesha and Kashf scored 2 runs each.

The Consul General of Oman Engineer Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman distributed trophies, medals and shields among the players.