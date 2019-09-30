Oman hockey team arrives to play four test match series

A 33-member Oman hockey contingent arrived here on Monday to play a four test match series against national development and rising squads

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A 33-member Oman hockey contingent arrived here on Monday to play a four test match series against national development and rising squads.

The visiting team was received here at the airport by the President of Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Lt Col Asif Khokhar and other officials of the PHA and Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Oman team is on a preparatory cum training tour of Pakistan to give final touches to their preparations for the Asia Confederation hockey cup being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 14 which is the qualifying round of the Asian hockey cup.

The touring side will start their tour with the first match here tomorrow, Tuesday at the outer ground of the national hockey stadium. The second test will be played on the same venue on October 2,followed by October 3 rest. The touring will play the third game on October 4 at Johar town hockey stadium followed by October 5 match at Sheikhupura under lights.

The Oman team squad comprises 24 players and 9 officials. The players are, Idrees Issa Khuda Bakhsh, Ibrahim Naseer Ali, Akram Ashoor Ranadhan, Amir Ahmed Mohamed, Fahad Hassan Juma, Adnan Khalil Abdullah, Taha Hussain Juma,Ahmed Yousuf, Abdullah, Hamed Abdullah Ghashim, Asama Khamis Mohammed, Saleh Rasem Salih , Mohammed Salim Hamad, Ali Ahmed, Abdullah Awadh , Rashad Salim , Usama Khamid ,Saleh Aziz , Khalid Adil, Yaqoob Yousuf, Aliyas Sulaiman, Maadh Mohammed, Mohammed Suleman, Sultan Ali and Hussein Hatem.

Officials are: Khamid Salim Bakhat (Secretary Oman Hockey Association), Taeeb Ali Hadoub, Treasurer OHA), Zuhair Mohammed Darwish (EB member, OHA), Mohammed Abdullah Said (team manager), Tahir Zaman (head coach), Shakir Munir (GK coach), Khalid Abdul Rahman (assistant coach), Mohammed Hoobais ( fitness coach) and Waleed Ghanim (team physio).

PHF President Lt-Col (retd) Asif told APP that all the arrangements have been finalized to hold the match in a smooth manner. "We have formed various committees and appointed technical officials for the smooth conduct of the matches ",he said adding " The tour of the foreign team is of greater importance to revive international hockey in Pakistan." He said the matches will help the Pakistan Hockey Federation to try out new talent in different matches to short listed outstanding players. "We look forward to thrilling and competitive hockey series and it is good omen that international hockey returns to Lahore after a long gap," he said. The touring side will directly fly to Bangladesh on October 6 from Pakistan to feature in Asia Confederation hockey cup.