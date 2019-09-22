UrduPoint.com
Oman Hockey Team To Tour Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :In order to prepare players for the 2020 Tokoyo Olympic qualifiers, the Oman hockey team would be touring Pakistan in late September for a four-match series against the probables of the training camp underway at National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

"I am in touch with Oman's head coach and former Pakistan captain Tahir Zaman to confirm the dates for the team's tour to Pakistan. The Oman team would tour Pakistan on September 29 or 30," Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa told APP.

He said and added the plan was to play the four-match series in Lahore.

Speaking about Pakistan team's chances in the qualifier against Netherlands, Bajwa said it was a challenging task as World Ranked 17 Pakistan would be up against World No 3 Netherlands.

"But nothing was impossible as PHF was doing its best efforts to train players for the qualifier," he said and added the final squad for the qualifiers would be announced on October 10.

Bajwa said PHF would be sending the national junior team to Malaysia for a series in October.

"Our Malaysia counterpart had requested us to play a hockey series in early October," he said.

He said due to the hectic schedule of the national players, they had asked the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHF) to reschedule the series later in the month.

"We have to apply for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other matters related for the tour," he said and added, they have not yet received any reply from MHF but hopefully the series would be finalized in coming days.

