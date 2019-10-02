Oman holds Pak to 4-4 draw in 2nd hockey test

Oman made a grand come back to earn a surprise 4-4 draw against fancied Pakistan development squad in the second hockey test here on Wednesday at the National hockey stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Oman made a grand come back to earn a surprise 4-4 draw against fancied Pakistan development squad in the second hockey test here on Wednesday at the National hockey stadium.

It was a stunning performance on part of the touring side which suffered 7-0 defeat by the home side in the opener at the same venue.

Oman is on a preparatory tour ahead of their participation Asia Confederation Cup being played in Bangladesh from October 14.

Oman were supported by brilliance of their hat trick maker and the match-maker Rashad Salim Hamed Al-Fazari. Apart from sterling performance of Rashad as Aliyas Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Noufali shared one goal.

From the home side, Amjad Ali Khan contributed with a brace while Hammad Anjum and Rana Abdul Waheed scored one goal each.

Oman under the coaching of former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman entered the match with a better planning and strategy and appeared an altogether opponent compared to their previous day sluggish show.

On the other hand the home chief coach, former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid tried out various players on speicalised positions ,which perhaps was the main reason as the players failed to develop coordination and lost the ideal sitters in the run of play.

The visiting side started with an aggressive approach which helped them to open their account in the 12th minute through a fabulous field goal of hat-trick boy Rashad. In the very next minute, the local side made a good comeback and netted an impressive goal on a penalty cornor by Amjad to level the score at 1-1 to put a new life in the match in front of empty stadium.

The second quarter was identical to the first one as both the sides slammed in one goal apiece to finish it at 2-2 as keen tussle was seen in fields attacks and both the sides presented better brand of hockey.

This time, one again Oman launched a series of attacks on Pak squad goals and succeeded in taking 2-1 lead through a field goal by Aliyas while Amjad drew the score at 2-2 when he again converted a penalty corner successfully with a sift show with a greater anticipation.

With both sides displaying never say die approach, Pakistan changed their game plan in the third quarter and struck better coordination in mid field and both the flanks with aggressive shooting and controlled ball possession and managed to take 3-2 lead.

The only goal of the quarter was scored by Hammad Anjum.

The fourth and final quarter was well-fought by both the sides but Oman team played comparatively better hockey and succeeded in finishing the match at 4-4 draw.

Rashad first scored a field goal in the beginning of the last quarter to equalize the score at 3-3. The home side again took 4-3 lead when Abdul Waheed fired in a field goal.

It was being expected that now the local side will emerge as winners but in the dying moments of the match, hero of Oman team Rashad scored a field goal to earn a draw for his side and also completed his well-deserving hat-trick.

After tomorrow's Thursday rest, the third match will be played on October 4 at Johar Town hockey stadium.