Oman, Scotland grab last two places at T20 World Cup

Oman defeated Hong Kong by just 12 runs on Wednesday in a do-or-die T20 World Cup qualifier to reach the finals in Australia along with Scotland who thrashed United Arab Emirates by 90 run

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Oman defeated Hong Kong by just 12 runs on Wednesday in a do-or-die T20 World Cup qualifier to reach the finals in Australia along with Scotland who thrashed United Arab Emirates by 90 runs.

Oman and Scotland join Namibia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Ireland, who had already booked their places in the 2020 showpiece but are still competing for the winner's trophy in UAE.

Chasing just 135 to win, Hong Kong collapsed to 18-5 with left-arm seamer Bilal Khan taking three of the wickets to fall on his way to match figures of 4-23.

Scott McKechnie, who top scored with 44 off 46 balls, helped steady the ship with a partnership of 52 for the sixth wicket with Haroon Arshad (20) but Hong Kong struggled to get the ball away in the tough, heavy conditions and finished on 122-9.

Oman had also found it hard going, slipping to 42-6 by the end of the ninth over.