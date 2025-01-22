?Oman to host FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 2025, will be held from February 17 to 23 in Muscat, Oman.

The FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 represents a fresh opportunity for eight ambitious teams, ranked below the teams playing in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup to make their mark on the international stage. The tournament is more than just a competition; it’s a pathway for these teams to ascend to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and through it ultimately to the FIH Hockey Pro League, offering them a chance to test their mettle against some of the best in the sport, said a press release.

This inaugural event will see eight teams battling it out for the title and promotion to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in 2026.

Pool A includes Egypt, Chile, China, Poland while Pool B comprises Austria, Oman, Scotland, United States.

The competition kicks off with pool matches, where teams are divided into two groups of four. Each team will play against every other team in their pool, striving to secure a spot in the semi-finals. From there, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout stage, culminating in the grand final on February 23, where the first-ever FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2 champion will be crowned.

