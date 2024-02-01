Open Menu

Omar Associates Clinched RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Omar Associates clinched RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Omer Associates on Wednesday won the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament after beating Barrington Crescent Associates by six Wickets at the KCCA Stadium.

The final match was reduced to 30 overs due to heavy rain last night.

Batting first Barrington Crescent Associates managed to score 107 runs all out in 29.5 overs. Muhammad Asghar was their top scorer with 21 runs.

Omar Associates' Saqib Khan grabbed four wickets for 15 runs while Muhammad Asad bowled out two batters for 21 runs and M.Tariq Khan also got two wickets for 26 runs.

Omar Associates achieved the target (109) in 19.5 overs for fall of four wickets. Ram Ravi made 49 runs with the help of one six and three fours, while Yasir Mushtaq scored 26.

Faraz Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Asghar of Barrington Crescent Associates got two wickets each for 19 and 31 runs respectively.

Chief guest Nadeem Omar, President of Regional Cricket Association Karachi, distributed prizes.

Nadeem Omar congratulated the tournament committee specially its chairman Khalid Nafees, secretary M Touseef Siddiqui and Azam Khan for organizing the tournament and assured his full cooperation in future for the promotion of cricket in Karachi.

The winner trophy and cash award of Rs. 0.2 million were received by Yasir Mushtaq, captain of Omar Associates, while runner-up trophy and cash award of Rs. 0.1 million by Faraz Ahmed Khan, captain of Barrington Crescent Associates.

Ali Hussain, Syed Irshad Ahmed Gillani, Khalid Nafees, Touseef Siddiqui, Azam Khan, zonal and regional office-bearers of RCA, and a large number of players attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket All Top Million

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

4 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

4 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

5 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

5 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

9 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

18 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

18 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports