Omar Associates Clinched RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Omer Associates on Wednesday won the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament after beating Barrington Crescent Associates by six Wickets at the KCCA Stadium.
The final match was reduced to 30 overs due to heavy rain last night.
Batting first Barrington Crescent Associates managed to score 107 runs all out in 29.5 overs. Muhammad Asghar was their top scorer with 21 runs.
Omar Associates' Saqib Khan grabbed four wickets for 15 runs while Muhammad Asad bowled out two batters for 21 runs and M.Tariq Khan also got two wickets for 26 runs.
Omar Associates achieved the target (109) in 19.5 overs for fall of four wickets. Ram Ravi made 49 runs with the help of one six and three fours, while Yasir Mushtaq scored 26.
Faraz Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Asghar of Barrington Crescent Associates got two wickets each for 19 and 31 runs respectively.
Chief guest Nadeem Omar, President of Regional Cricket Association Karachi, distributed prizes.
Nadeem Omar congratulated the tournament committee specially its chairman Khalid Nafees, secretary M Touseef Siddiqui and Azam Khan for organizing the tournament and assured his full cooperation in future for the promotion of cricket in Karachi.
The winner trophy and cash award of Rs. 0.2 million were received by Yasir Mushtaq, captain of Omar Associates, while runner-up trophy and cash award of Rs. 0.1 million by Faraz Ahmed Khan, captain of Barrington Crescent Associates.
Ali Hussain, Syed Irshad Ahmed Gillani, Khalid Nafees, Touseef Siddiqui, Azam Khan, zonal and regional office-bearers of RCA, and a large number of players attended the ceremony.
