Open Menu

Omar Associates, Sindh Police, Rangoonwala Win In RCA Karachi Inter Departmental Cricket League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Omar Associates, Sindh Police, Rangoonwala win in RCA Karachi inter departmental cricket league

Three more matches were decided in the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League played at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Three more matches were decided in the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League played at various cricket grounds.

The highlight of the day's play was brilliant century 101 by Zohaib Abid. The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Summarized Scores:

Omar Associates beat IRS FBR by 9 Wickets at KCCA Stadium IRS FBR 105 all out in 33.5 overs. Muhammad Brohi 32, Shams uddin 17 Waleed Azeem (rls) 4/21, Danish Aziz (sla) 3/16, Omar Associates 109/1 in 10.4 overs. Khawaja M. Nafay 55 6x4 3x6, Hurair Shahid 31, yasir Mushtaq 17 both not out.

In the 2nd Match Sindh Police beat Bilal Chemical by 124 runs at RLCA Gulberg Ground.

Sindh Police 324/5 in 40 overs. Zohaib Abid 136 14x4 1x6, Noman Khan 72 9x4 1x6, Arshad Khan 48 not out, Farooq Hassan 28. Rizwan Ahmed 2/68.

Bilal Chemical 200/9 in 40 overs. Jawed Mansoor 84 8x4, Faizan Malik 34, Anas Raza 29, Muhammad Abbas 20 not out.

Adnan Shah ( sla)3/30, Farooq Hassan (rls) 3/30, Arshad Khan (sla) 3/33.

In the 3rd Match Rangoonwala beat Ibex Pakistan by 7 Wickets at RLCA Gulberg ground. Ibex Pakistan 138 all out in 38.1 overs. Muhammad Jawed 24, Abdullah Rafay 22 , Arish Khan 19. Touheed Khan (sla) 3/8, Ashar Qureshi (sla) 3/26, Amir Brohi 2/31. Rangoonwala 139/3 in 12.5 overs. Muhammad Afzal 58 10x4 1x6, Huzaifa Munir 55 3x4 1x6 not out.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Century Police Gulberg FBR All

Recent Stories

Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eig ..

Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

54 seconds ago
 Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultur ..

Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultural development

56 seconds ago
 Railways permits stops to 2 trains

Railways permits stops to 2 trains

57 seconds ago
 First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbotta ..

First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbottabad

59 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

8 minutes ago
 SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bomb ..

SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bombings

8 minutes ago
WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

8 minutes ago
 FTO resolves 8,128 tax-related complaints in 2023: ..

FTO resolves 8,128 tax-related complaints in 2023: Ombudsman briefs President Al ..

48 seconds ago
 Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

24 minutes ago
 AJK beats Islamabad to annex PAF T20 Cricket C'shi ..

AJK beats Islamabad to annex PAF T20 Cricket C'ships Trophy

49 seconds ago
 PFA discards 1,900-litre adulterated milk

PFA discards 1,900-litre adulterated milk

51 seconds ago
 Encroachment removed from various busy locations i ..

Encroachment removed from various busy locations in city

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports