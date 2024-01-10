Omar Associates, Sindh Police, Rangoonwala win in RCA Karachi inter departmental cricket league

Three more matches were decided in the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League played at various cricket grounds

The highlight of the day's play was brilliant century 101 by Zohaib Abid. The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Summarized Scores:

Omar Associates beat IRS FBR by 9 Wickets at KCCA Stadium IRS FBR 105 all out in 33.5 overs. Muhammad Brohi 32, Shams uddin 17 Waleed Azeem (rls) 4/21, Danish Aziz (sla) 3/16, Omar Associates 109/1 in 10.4 overs. Khawaja M. Nafay 55 6x4 3x6, Hurair Shahid 31, yasir Mushtaq 17 both not out.

In the 2nd Match Sindh Police beat Bilal Chemical by 124 runs at RLCA Gulberg Ground.

Sindh Police 324/5 in 40 overs. Zohaib Abid 136 14x4 1x6, Noman Khan 72 9x4 1x6, Arshad Khan 48 not out, Farooq Hassan 28. Rizwan Ahmed 2/68.

Bilal Chemical 200/9 in 40 overs. Jawed Mansoor 84 8x4, Faizan Malik 34, Anas Raza 29, Muhammad Abbas 20 not out.

Adnan Shah ( sla)3/30, Farooq Hassan (rls) 3/30, Arshad Khan (sla) 3/33.

In the 3rd Match Rangoonwala beat Ibex Pakistan by 7 Wickets at RLCA Gulberg ground. Ibex Pakistan 138 all out in 38.1 overs. Muhammad Jawed 24, Abdullah Rafay 22 , Arish Khan 19. Touheed Khan (sla) 3/8, Ashar Qureshi (sla) 3/26, Amir Brohi 2/31. Rangoonwala 139/3 in 12.5 overs. Muhammad Afzal 58 10x4 1x6, Huzaifa Munir 55 3x4 1x6 not out.