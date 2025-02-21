Omar, Noor grab deaf event titles of National Tenpin Bowling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Omar, Noor have bagged the deaf event title of the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

In the deaf event, Omar secured the first position with 149 points, while Wajid secured the second position with 137 points and Ghazanfar secured the third position with 125 points.

In the women’s competition, Noor-ul-Ain secured the first position with 122 points, while Jalina Qaiser secured the second position with 85 points and Rozina secured the third position with 82 points.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman Pakhtun Action Committee, Javed Bangash.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Chairman Dr. Israr Hussain, President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatha and former manager of the national football team, gold medalist Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi, were also present on the occasion.

Male and female players from all over the country are participating in the championship. Seven categories of competitions have been organized in the championship, including men's singles, men's doubles, team event, media event, ladies singles, amateur and deaf men's singles competitions. The championship will continue until February 25.