Open Menu

Omar, Noor Grab Deaf Event Titles Of National Tenpin Bowling

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Omar, Noor grab deaf event titles of National Tenpin Bowling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Omar, Noor have bagged the deaf event title of the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

In the deaf event, Omar secured the first position with 149 points, while Wajid secured the second position with 137 points and Ghazanfar secured the third position with 125 points.

In the women’s competition, Noor-ul-Ain secured the first position with 122 points, while Jalina Qaiser secured the second position with 85 points and Rozina secured the third position with 82 points.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman Pakhtun Action Committee, Javed Bangash.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Chairman Dr. Israr Hussain, President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatha and former manager of the national football team, gold medalist Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi, were also present on the occasion.

Male and female players from all over the country are participating in the championship. Seven categories of competitions have been organized in the championship, including men's singles, men's doubles, team event, media event, ladies singles, amateur and deaf men's singles competitions. The championship will continue until February 25.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

59 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

1 hour ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports