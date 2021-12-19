UrduPoint.com

Omega Club Defeated In 16th Quaid-e-Azam Basketball Tournament

Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:30 PM



KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :On the second day of the 16th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Basketball Tournament, Omega Club faced defeat.

Mohammad Danial Marwat from Fateh Club scored 16 points with the help of 5 three pointers, Hamza Khawaja 15 and Madras Ahmadne 11 while Farhan Patel scored 14, Arbaaz Zain 9 and Abbas Abid 8 points from runner up club, said a communique here.

In the second match, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Banuria Basketball Club by 36 basketball points against 31 points. Ahmed Karim 10 and Nazir Ahmed were prominent players scoring 8 basketball points. Amir Ghias, Mohammad Yousuf, Ghulam Mohammad Saniar and Aamir Sharif were the referees in the matches while Naeem Ahmed, Michael Turner, Mumtaz Ahmed and Zafar Iqbal were the technical officers.

