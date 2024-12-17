On-line Sale For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets Starts From December 19
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The tickets for the inaugural 32 clubs FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will go on sale for the fans from December 19 (Thursday) till January 14 (Tuesday).
According to a FIFA press release on Tuesday, the individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches with general-public tickets are priced from USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match.
The fans are advised to act early and purchase their tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets.
The sale of tickets for the eight groups A to H will start between 10 am to 4 pm US EST. An exclusive 48-hour pre-sale window will open on Tuesday, 17 December for the 12 host venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, giving them the opportunity to reward their customers through their loyalty programs or promotional activities.
FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match, which such supporters will be able to purchase via FIFA.com /tickets (subject to availability) starting Thursday, 19 December, 10:00 EST, through special access provided by their clubs.
That quota also includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. This means that club fans can guarantee their place at the knockout matches as well, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question. Club fan tickets will be available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).
Tickets for the general public for the knockout stage will go on sale on Thursday, 16 January, coinciding with the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour, with further information on hospitality packages to follow soon.
The FIFA further clarified that travelling supporters are solely responsible for arranging their own travel to the USA, including obtaining any visas or permits that they require. FIFA’s allocation rules allow each customer to purchase up to six tickets per match and tickets for a maximum of seven matches. All major credit-card providers are accepted. Accessible tickets are also available, providing access for people with disabilities or limited mobility.
