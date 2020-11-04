One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Warrior Challenge takes place this Friday

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020) The 11th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, one of the toughest and most popular event among obstacle course enthusiasts and thrill seekers, will take place this Friday, November 6, at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, on one of the toughest commando assault courses.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with Ski Dubai, this year’s Ice Warrior Challenge will see ladies taking part in an exclusive “Ladies Only” category, which was created to provide an opportunity to women who wish to compete in a largely ‘ladies only' atmosphere.

The other two categories for Ice Warrior Challenge XI include an Elite division, which is restricted to “extremely fit” men and women who can complete the course in under 25 minutes, and then the “Just For Fun” group for others.

The participants, who will be representing many different countries, will take on icy obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

The Elite group will be the first to challenge the course and they will be followed by the “Just For Fun” category for men and women, who will be divided into six different groups for a rolling start. The “Ladies Only” group will be the last at the starting line.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and they will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal after they return their timing chip at the finish line, as well as a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt.

In accordance with current COVID-19 protocols and regulations, no spectators will be permitted at the venue, and no family and friends are allowed. Once they finish the race, participants are kindly asked to depart the venue, while respecting the social distancing measures at all time.

City of ‘Challenges’

Dubai Sports Council is keen to organise and support events like these, which encourage mass participation, allowing people of different age, abilities and fitness levels to take part. Dubai has also become the city of “Challenges” thanks to some of the world’s most exciting obstacle races, on all kinds of surface – from the desert to the beach, and snow to the sea. Some of the best-known Challenges being held annually in Dubai are Gov Games, Ice Warrior Challenge, Desert Warrior Challenge, Tough Mudder, NAS Night Challenge and the Aqua Challenge, which took place last week.

The Council has a diverse sports calendar catering to sports enthusiasts of all nationalities living in Dubai, and the Council is always looking to add more events that will encourage all members of the community – men and women – to participate and embrace a fun and healthy lifestyle.