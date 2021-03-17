UrduPoint.com
One Player Of South Africa Bound Pak Cricket Squad Test COVID-19 Positive

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

One player of South Africa bound Pak cricket squad test COVID-19 positive

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that a player of South Africa and Zimbabwe bound Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for coronavirus

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that a player of South Africa and Zimbabwe bound Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

"All the thirty five squad members underwent testing and barring one player all returned negative of COVID-19", said a spokesman of the PCB. He however did not reveal the name of the positive player.

"The player who tested positive will undergo a repeat test tomorrow, Thursday at his residence", he added. "If he tests negative, only then will he be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," he asserted.

All the cleared squad members will assemble here tomorrow, Thursday for the training camp which will commence on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB also released the training, practice and media conferences schedule of the squad.

Friday, March 19: Pakistan captain Babar Azam to hold virtual media conference at 11:15 a.m.

Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1:00 p.m. onwards. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, March 20: The Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4 p.

m. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, March 21: A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 a.m.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Monday, March 22: The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 a.m. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, March 23: A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 a.m.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Wednesday, March 24: The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 a.m. Photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Thursday, March 25: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date.

No training session has been scheduled for the dayFriday, March 26:The team will depart for South Africa.

