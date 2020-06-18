UrduPoint.com
One Positive Case In Latest Round Of Premier League Testing

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

Just one positive case was recorded from the Premier League's last round of coronavirus testing before the season got back underway on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Just one positive case was recorded from the Premier League's last round of coronavirus testing before the season got back underway on Wednesday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive," the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The identity of the individual and club was not revealed.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis to ensure the season, which was suspended in March because of the pandemic, can be completed by the end of July.

Aston Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United and Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal got the campaign back underway on Wednesday.

The first full round of fixtures featuring all 20 teams begins on Friday.

