One student dies, 14 injured as school bus plunges into ravine near Shahdra

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) A school bus carrying students from Sheikhupura to Islamabad met with a tragic accident near Shahdra after veering out of control, resulting in the death of one student and injuries to 14 others here Saturday.

According to police and rescue sources, the school children, on a picnic trip to Islamabad, faced the unfortunate mishap within the jurisdiction of Shahdra.

The rescue teams were were immediately dispatched to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. The injured students were promptly shifted to a Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic), with rescue teams actively engaged in the operation to transport the children safely.

It is to mention that the bus was carrying more than 40 children.

The incident has left over 14 students injured and the loss of one life has been reported by rescue sources, casting a pall of sorrow over the affected families