One Year To Go Until 2022 CW Games

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

One Year to go until 2022 CW Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :One year was left to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham, England.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games would feature 25 sports - including squash - and will take place between July 28 to August 8, 2022, said a press release issued here.

Squash joined the Commonwealth Games programme in 1998 when Scotland's Peter Nicol and Australia's Michelle Martin took gold medals in the men's and women's singles events, respectively, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Since then, England have enjoyed the greatest success at the Games, winning 38 medals in total, with Australia (33 medals) and New Zealand (13 medals) also proving to be prolific.

All three nations tasted success at the most recent edition of the Commonwealth Games, which took place in 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. England's James Willstrop beat Kiwi Paul Coll to win gold in the men's singles, while the result was reversed in the women's singles as Coll's compatriot - Joelle King - overcame English No.

1 Sarah-Jane Perry.

Australia's Zac Alexander and David Palmer prevailed in the men's doubles, while Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley won gold for Australia in the mixed doubles. King picked up her second gold of the 2018 Games when she teamed up with Amanda Landers-Murphy to win the women's doubles.

The squash programme at the 2022 Commonwealth Games would be held between July 29 to August 8. The squash events would take place alongside hockey at the University of Birmingham, with medals on offer across the men's singles and doubles, the women's singles and doubles, in addition to the mixed doubles event.

"The Commonwealth Games is a unique opportunity for players to showcase their incredible skill and athleticism not only to a large live audience in the main squash arena, but also for squash to reach vast new audiences via the Games' broadcast across the Commonwealth," said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

