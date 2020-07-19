UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Athletics International Seminar Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Online athletics international seminar concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Online athletics international seminar "Run for Immunity" organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) concluded here on Sunday.

The two beneficial activity was participated by Coaches & sports professionals of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan.

Two high profile Pakistani Doctors / specialists Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon & Maj Gen (R) Prof Doctor Tariq Mehmood Satti, Professor of Pathology (Hematology)/Advisor of Army Liver Transplant Unit, Rawalpindi, were the key lecturers on the final day .

Dr. Lalit K Bhanot, President South Asian Athletics Federation was the Chairman of concluding session.

He appreciated the efforts of AFP for organizing the 2 Seminars during the current month which have contributed significantly in the promotion and development of Athletics in this part of the Asia. General Dahlan President Asian Athletics, in his message, also applauded the initiative of AFP.

At the end of session General Secretary of Afghanistan Athletics Federation, Ms. Rowina Amiri paid vote of thanks to the lecturers and organizers.

In the concluding remarks Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/PresidentAFP and Vice President Asian Athletics Association thanked the speakers and participantsof the Seminar. Some screen shots of today's session are attached.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Army Sports Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Vote Immunity Doctor Rawalpindi Bhutan Maldives Nepal Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

36 minutes ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

3 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.