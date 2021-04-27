UrduPoint.com
Online Executive Committee Meeting Of Of Baseball Federation Of Asia

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An important online meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held on Tuesday under the Presidentship of Tom Ping, President of BFA.

Ricardo Fraccari President of World Baseball Softball Confederation was also present on the occasion. On behalf of Pakistan Federation Baseball Federation, President of the Federation Syed Fakhr Ali Shah participated, said a spokesman of the PFB here.

He said some important decisions were taken in the meeting, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India and Pakistan , the BFA has given two weeks time frame for decision making regarding holding of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup in Iran in July.

"After reviewing the ongoing COVID-19 situation it will be decided whether the tournament will be postponed or canceled", he said.

In addition, the following decisions were made: The Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship, which was scheduled to be played in China in August, will now be played in December 2021 or January 2022.

The 30th Asian Baseball Championship will now be played in Taiwan in December 2021.

The 3rd Women's Asian Baseball Championship will be played in 2022. Host and dates will be announced later.

Coaching, umpiring and scorer courses will be conducted under the supervision of Baseball Federation of Asia.

Host and dates will be announced depending on Corona's situation.

The first University Asian Baseball Championship to be held in China this year will now be played in 2022.

