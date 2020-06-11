UrduPoint.com
Online Judo Coaches And Referees Courses Gets Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:18 PM

By Sohail Ali Online joudo coaches and referees coaching course commenced here on Thursday under the banner of Pakistan Judo Federation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Online joudo coaches and referees coaching course commenced here on Thursday under the banner of Pakistan Judo Federation.

President, PJF, Col. Junaid Alam inaugurated the three day useful beneficial acticity which is being attended by 60 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, provincial judo associations and the all affiliated units of the PJF.

Speaking on the occasion, PJF Chief said that our judo players have proved that there is no shortage of talent by winning medals in the South Asian Games.

"Pakistani male and female athletes are no less than anyone and our judo players won numerous medals in the South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1 to 10 last year as well as in many international levels", he said.

He also thanked the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza for sending the players of the National Judo Team to participate in the South Asian Games.

Col Junaid said that it was a big honour for our martial art players that the Government awarded them a handsome amount of Rs 6.

5 million.

He said that famous judokas Shah Hussain Shah excelled and qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Qaiser Afridi also made a name for Pakistan by winning medals in three Asian level championships in a month, while Hamid also performed well. He said that Pakistani women are no less than anyone as they are also participating in the events at the international level.

President PJF urged the participants to take full advantage of the course and learn latest knowledge of modern day coaching and referring.

Earlier, Masood Ahmed, Vice President and Media Director,PJF welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance and importance of the course.

On the opening day of the course Masood Ahmed and Technical Director Muhammad Younis, Director for Judges and Referees Judo Commission Qamar Shakeel and member Judges and Referees Judo Commission Talib Hussain delivered lectures on various aspects of the game.

Course will conclude on June 13.

