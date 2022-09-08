Online registration for PM Youth Talent Hunt begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Online Registration under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt for Men and Women Volleyball got under way wherein the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aged between 15-25-year-old can apply.

This was stated by Director General sports University of Peshawar and former international athlete Bahre Karam while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He advised the players to register their Names for the forthcoming trials. He said that earlier wrestling, weightlifting and hockey were organized by the Directorate Sports University of Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University jointly.

The trials of the players would be organized in volleyball. The Portal would be opened for 15-day before finalizing the names for the trials, Bare Karam added.