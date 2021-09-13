UrduPoint.com

Online Sale Of Tickets For ODI, T20Is Matches Kicks Off

Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kicks off

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced online sale of tickets for ODI and T20Is matches between Pakistan and New Zealand.

According to a local private tv, PCB and Bookme.pk have partnered for Two-year ticketing services which will include next month’s men’s and women’s series between Pakistan and England, West Indies’ December tour of Pakistan and visits by Australia, New Zealand and England in 2022.

As far as the rates of the tickets are concerned, these are available for Rawalpindi ODIs range between PKR2000 and PKR1000 while prices for Lahore T20Is fixed between PKR3000 to PKR500.

The process for Tickets for Pakistan-New Zealand ODIs and T20Is: Tickets could be purchased from www.Bookme.pk website or Bookme’s mobile applications, M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone. The location of box office sales (match-days) in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shared in due course.

Online purchases can be made on the following address:

https://cricket.

bookme.pk or download Bookme android/iOS app

For purchase through phone the Bookme’s helpline needs to be called at: 0313 7786 888

For both the ODIs and T20Is in the enclosures designated as Family enclosures a 10% discount will be offered on purchase of three or more tickets.

The important thing is that only vaccinated individuals are allowed to purchase tickets. The buyers are required to provide vaccination certificates at the time of purchase while seeking entry and access to the stadium. The buyers are also required to show their ID card but that is not mandatory and for Under 18 spectators a Child Registration Certificate (also known as B- Form) must be shown at the time of purchase.

Under 18 spectators will be required to carry their CRC/B-Form with them in order to gain entry into the stadium. Mask is also must for the buyers as well as the spectators. The other important thing is that tickets are non-transferable

Any person found violating BioSecure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

