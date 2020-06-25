Online training best use of time especially in present circumstances: Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has said that online training of officers is the best use of time, especially in the present circumstances.

He hoped that the two-day online training workshop would be very beneficial for improving Sports Infrastructure Development in the province.

He was addressing the Punjab's divisional, district sports officers and coaches on the second and last day of the online training workshop, here on Thursday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Akram Soban of PMU were also present at National Hockey Stadium. Assistant Director Nasir Malik and IT In-charge Jawadullah were the conducting officers of the workshop, organised under the banner of Sports Department Punjab.

In his closing remarks, Ehsan Bhutta directed Punjab's divisional, district sports officers and coaches to take maximum benefit out of this valuable training activity. "Our officers need to gain more experience for the preparation of PC-I and PC-4".

He urged the officers to focus on the commercial use of Punjab's sports facilities.

"Punjab's sports facilities can also be used for healthy activities," he elaborates.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said top officers and experts delivered excellent training during the 2-day online training workshop. "Online training of officers and coaches is the best use of time especially in the present circumstances. We can improve our office working during this time when there is no active sports activities all over the country".

Secretary Sports Punjab congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and their team on the successful completion of the programme.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, on this occasion, thanked Secretary Sports for providing key guidelines for the holding of 2-day online training programme.

On the second and last day of online training programme, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa delivered detailed lecture on Sports Schemes from 2009-10 till to date and other relevant matters while consultant Akram Soban also delivered a lecture.