Online training workshop useful activity for Punjab sports officers: minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed satisfaction over completion of two-day online training programme on Sports Infrastructure Development.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said said the online training workshop was very useful activity, especially in the present circumstances when there are no sports events due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Taimoor Bhatti congratulated Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and their team on the successful completion of 2-day online training programme on Sports Infrastructure Development.

The training was organised for Punjab's divisional, district sports officers and coaches under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab.

"This online training workshop will definitely prove to be very useful in improving the abilities of Punjab officers in executing their official matters. After polishing their skills, Punjab's divisional, district sports officers and coaches will be able to play more effective role for the promotion of sports in the province," he added.