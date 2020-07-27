UrduPoint.com
Online Training Workshops To Impart Modern Training: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Online training workshops to impart modern training: SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that online training workshops are very appropriate platform to impart modern training to Punjab sports officers.

He was addressing the participants in a divisional level online training workshop, on Monday. Divisional Sports Office Bahawalpur was the host of the online training workshop on the topic of 'Role of Biomechanics in Sports'.

The workshop was attended by all district and tehsil sports officers of the province.

The SBP DG lauded the role of Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Hamad Iqbal for holding the online training workshop under the auspices of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

Addressing the participants, he said: "In the present scenario, when most of the activities are stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is the best way to educate our sports officers about modern sports techniques.

Provincial sports officers must show full patience and enthusiasm in these online training workshops".

Aulakh said that the workshops were very useful for Punjab's sports officers. "It will be a great learning opportunity for regional coaches, district and tehsil level sports officers. They can update their sports knowledge and skills and improve their performances through these workshops," he added.

The SBP DG said a sports school would be built in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "Sports complexes and grounds are also being built in far-flung areas of the province," he added.

Dr Zia-ul-Haq and other experts delivered lectures on the topic of 'Role of Biomechanics in Sports'. "In the modern day sports, biomechanics has a significant role in sports and our sports officers must have sufficient information and knowledge about biomechanics and its various aspects," he added.

More Stories From Sports

