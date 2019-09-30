Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

Unseasonal rains continued to have the last laugh in Abbottabad where only 15.1 overs play was possible on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab

After 32.5 overs’ play was possible on Saturday, 176 overs of cricket have been lost between second-placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fourth-placed South Punjab to date, while weather forecast for the remaining two days is also not very encouraging.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved from 126 for no wicket to 174 for the loss of Sahibzada Farhan, who fell to Bilawal Bhatti after adding 15 runs to his overnight score of 63.

However, Israrullah progressed from 52 not out to 77 not out, while Ashfaq Ahmed was the other batsman at the crease on seven.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 176-1, 48 overs (Israrullah 77 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Ashfaq Ahmed seven not out)